Sports

Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press
 19 days ago

Dominican Republic vs. Netherlands, 6 p.m. Third place vs. second place, 6 p.m. Second place-third place winner vs. first place, 2 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

#Baseball#Venezuela#Taiwan#Mexico Third#Mexico Second
Netherlands
China
Sports
Vancouver, WAthereflector.com

Vancouver-raised athletes qualify for Olympics

Vancouver will be represented on Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this. Jordan Chiles, a Prairie High School graduate, is set to join Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum after earning third place in the U.S. Olympic Trials held June 24-27 in St. Louis. Chiles wore a...
Dekalb County, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

Southwest DeKalb coach qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Southwest DeKalb High School Assistant Track Coach Nicole Greene qualified June 23 as an athlete for the 2021 Summer Olympics high jump event. Greene, who trained for the Olympic trials while studying for the Medical College Admission Test [MCAT], said qualifying was a dream come true. “I don’t think it...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Torres Qualifies for Spot in Tokyo Olympics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Former University of Florida golfer Marife Torres has qualified to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Team Puerto Rico. Torres becomes just the second current or former Gator golfer to compete in the Olympics (Sandra Gal – Germany – 2016). The 2016 Rio Olympics marked the first Olympics games in 112 years to include golf.
Wyoming StateSheridan Press

Former Wyoming athlete qualifies for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Oregon — A former University of Wyoming track and field standout is headed to his second consecutive Olympic Games. Mason Finley, 30, clinched an appearance in this summer’s Tokyo Games by winning the men’s discus event at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 25. His best throw of the day was 63.07 meters.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Semenya fails to reach Olympic qualifying time for 5,000

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Caster Semenya failed in her bid to achieve the qualifying time for the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics during a meet in Belgium on Wednesday. Semenya was taking part in a race at Liege which was held after an Olympic qualifying deadline of June 29 had already expired. The South African athlete finished in fourth place with a time of 15 minutes, 50.12 seconds, meeting organizers said, falling short of her target of 15:10.00.
SportsGolf Digest

The Korda sisters headline final women's golf qualifiers for Tokyo Olympics

Unlike the men’s game, the final official Olympics rankings revealed minimal volatility in the women's field. A week ago, when the men’s rankings went final, the official release from the International Golf Federation with the list of qualifiers was our first signal that several high profile names were declining to go to Tokyo for the summer games. Tyrrell Hatton, then a top 10 player in the world, and presumed to be playing for Great Britain at the Olympics, was nowhere to be found on the list. The same for Team GB first alternate Matthew Fitzpatrick, or South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, or Spain’s Sergio Garcia, or … you get the idea. The publication of the final list forced several of those would-be qualifiers to follow with statements on why they weren't going to Tokyo.
Basketballsemoball.com

Canada holds off Greece in Olympic qualifying opener

Canada got 23 points from Andrew Wiggins to top Greece 97-91 in the opening game of an Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, Canada on Tuesday. Andrew Wiggins and Canada survived their first test in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Wiggins scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 22 and Canada held off...
BasketballTimes-Leader

Doncic, Slovenia roll in Olympic qualifier

Luka Doncic barely had to play in Slovenia’s Olympic qualifying tournament debut. Zoran Dragic scored 16 points, Doncic and Vlatko Cancar each added 13 and Slovenia rolled past Angola 118-68 on Wednesday during qualifying play at Kaunas, Lithuania. Doncic only played 17 minutes, checking out for good midway through the third quarter.
MLBOttumwa Courier

Olympic Baseball Preview Capsule

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Baseball was dropped for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. It has been dropped again for the 2024 Paris Games and is expected to return for 2028 in Los Angeles. WHAT’S NEW: The eight-nation tournament in Beijing in 2012 was cut to six for Tokyo. A complicated format has two groups of three: Group A — Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico. Group B — United States, Israel, South Korea. The first round determines only seedings for the double-elimination, 10-game knockout stage. The Japan-Dominican Republic opener on July 28 will be played in Fukushima, the rest of the tournament in Yokohama.
Ashland, OHrichlandsource.com

AU grad Nageotte qualifies for Olympics

ASHLAND — Katie Nageotte didn’t just punch her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. The Ashland University product secured her place in history. Nageotte won the women’s pole vault competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night. Her vault of 16-feet, 2.75 inches is the the best vault in the world this year and the third best outdoor vault in the history of the sport, as well as an Olympic Trials record and a personal best.
Fayetteville, ARGuard Online

Former Razorback qualifies for Olympics

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Indoor women’s pole vault champion and 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris qualified Saturday night for the U.S. team’s third and final pole vault spot for the July Games in Tokyo clearing 15-1 on her first 15-1 attempt at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Former Aggie golfer Alena Sharp qualifies for Olympics

OAKVILLE – Former New Mexico State golfer Alena Sharp has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, team Canada announced on Tuesday. This is the second Olympic Games in which Sharp will represent her native Canada. Sharp posted an illustrious career at NM State as she won the 2000 Big West Championship...
Sportssandiegouniontribune.com

Olympic qualifying tournaments move into title rounds

Tomas Satoransky ended Canada’s hopes of making the Tokyo Olympics. Satoransky’s fading-away, off-the-glass jumper with 1.8 seconds left in overtime wound up being the deciding basket in the Czech Republic’s 103-101 win over Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament semifinal at Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday. It was a wild...
Basketballnationofblue.com

Greece, Rick Pitino crush Turkey to reach Olympic Qualifying final

Greece, coached by Rick Pitino, is one win away from earning a berth in the Olympics. Pitino’s squad hammered Turkey 81-63 to earn a spot in the finals of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Greece will face the Czech Republic in the final. Czech Republic eliminated Canada 103-101 in the other...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Golfer Udayan Mane qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday congratulated golfer Udayan Mane for qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. "I congratulate Udayan Mane on qualifying for Tokyo2020 after updated Olympic rankings were released today. We now have 3 golfers representing India...
Sports247Sports

Hakim Sani Brown qualifies for Olympics in his hometown

Another former Florida athlete has qualified for the Olympics, and the Gators are now set to represent at least seven different countries by Swamp247's count. Former Florida sprinter Hakim Sani Brown announced that he has been selected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, in his hometown. He had withdrawn from the men's 200-meter dash at Japan's Olympic trials due to thigh discomfort, but a previous time of 20.24 seconds earlier in the season was well below the Olympic qualifying standard.
Combat Sportsadvocatemag.com

Jesuit alumnus qualifies for Olympics in karate competition

A Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas alumnus has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and will compete in karate’s debut at the games. Tom Scott, who graduated from Jesuit in 2008, originally didn’t make the selection process. The World Karate Federation gave him a spot and announced the news July 2.

