Australia will cut the number of overseas arrivals by half amid outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant and fears its coronavirus hotel quarantine system could crumble under pressure, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.The new restrictions on travel were announced as Delta variant cases soared in in several cities across the country, including Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast.Nearly half of Australia's population - 12 million - are currently under lockdown, with recent infections traced to leaks in hotel quarantine.Morrison said Australia will now only accept about 3,000 international travellers from overseas per week.After meeting...