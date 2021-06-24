Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

uAvionix Receives 2nd DoD AIMS Certification with RT-2087/ZPX-A

uasweekly.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUAvionix Corporation today announced that, for the second time in as many quarters, it has certified a micro-transponder with the Department of Defense (DoD) Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System Identification Friend or Foe Program Office (AIMS PO). The RT-2087/ZPX-A, now certified in accordance with the AIMS 17-1000 performance specification, enables small DoD aircraft to cooperatively participate in National Airspaces worldwide with civil transponder Modes 3/A, C, S, and Extended Squitter (ES) ADS-B OUT. This holds true for many unmanned and manned aerial platforms, but especially small UAVs.

