Miniter Group's Spearheads "Home Equity Lending Trends & Loan Growth Opportunities" Webinar With Educative Blog on Consumer Behavior

Researchers Hawkins, Best & Coney (2003) provide a comprehensive definition of consumer behavior which encompasses a broader consideration of human behavior than some traditionally business-oriented definitions which focus more narrowly on the immediate antecedents and consequences of the purchasing process. They define consumer behavior as, “the study of individuals, groups or organizations and the processes they use to select, secure, use and dispose of products, services, experiences or ideas to satisfy needs and the impacts that these processes have on the consumer and society” (p. 7). This broadening of the definition reflects the evolution of the field from its early stages of development when it was referred to as buyer behavior, reflecting an emphasis on the interaction between consumers and sellers at the time of purchase. Marketing specialists now recognize consumer behavior as an ongoing process that neither begins nor ends at the moment of purchase.