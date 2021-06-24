Cancel
Kentucky State

McConnell Helps Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky Obtain Grant to Assist Local Veterans

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded a $210,960 competitive federal grant to the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky to help local low-income and homeless veterans obtain employment. Senator McConnell contacted DOL in support of the Center’s grant application. Since 2014, the Senator has helped secure over $580,000 for the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.

