McConnell Helps Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky Obtain Grant to Assist Local Veterans
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded a $210,960 competitive federal grant to the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky to help local low-income and homeless veterans obtain employment. Senator McConnell contacted DOL in support of the Center’s grant application. Since 2014, the Senator has helped secure over $580,000 for the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.www.nolangroupmedia.com
Comments / 0