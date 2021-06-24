Hey, Dodgers fans: This Padres fan speaks for all of us

To be honest I am not sure why I choose to recap this game. I was going to do a weedcap for 7/10, because it’s the other weed holiday (for concentrates), but I spaced on getting stuff to do that. That being said, I am wishing I had decided to get nine strains of wax for nine innings, because the game might have been a lot more fun, which this game most certainly was not. The only good part of the game was the Andrew Young home run in the top of the eighth, his fifth of the year. Offensively, the Dbacks stunk in this one, and I’m not going to bother going over that. The only relevant portion of the offense was the Young homer, and you didn’t miss much aside from that. Instead, let’s go over the dreadfully bad pitching in detail.