Nearly Every American Dying From COVID-19 Now Is Unvaccinated

Nearly all of the people who died from COVID-19 in the U.S. in recent weeks were not vaccinated, the Associated Press reports. Just 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were among fully vaccinated people, about 0.8 percent, according to an analysis by the outlet. The data underscores the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines as demand for them has slowed to a grinding halt. Dr. Rochelle Welensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and continued to tout the efficacy of the vaccines. “Nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19, is, at this point, entirely preventable,” Welensky said. While the U.S. has administered more than 319 million doses of the vaccine, the U.S. averaged 1.05 million vaccinations per day on June 22, down from 3.97 million shots given on April 17, according to Bloomberg’s COVID-19 tracker. The White House announced Tuesday that the U.S. will likely miss President Biden’s July 4 goal of administering one dose to at least 70 percent of Americans.

Washington StateLewiston Morning Tribune

6,000 have died from COVID-19 in Washington

SEATTLE — The number of Washington residents who have died from COVID-19 has now reached 6,000, according to data from the state Department of Health. About 44 percent of the state’s deaths are among residents, staff and visitors of long-term-care facilities, which have borne the brunt of the deadly virus. As of July 6, 2,666 people associated with the state’s nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and adult family homes have died, according to the DOH.
New York City, NYRegister Citizen

New York takes conservative approach counting virus deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The federal government's count of the COVID-19 death toll in New York has 11,000 more victims than the tally publicized by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which has stuck with a far more conservative approach to counting virus deaths. The discrepancy in death counts continued...
Public HealthWTAX

CDC, FDA: Americans ‘do not need’ covid-19 booster shot

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both said late last week that fully vaccinated Americans “do not need” an extra booster shot of the vaccine at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. “is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available” to eligible populations. The statement also said, “People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta. People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.” (Fox)
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

As delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people

Among Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months, 99% were not fully vaccinated. The pattern was sustained in June as the average number of vaccines administered per day dipped below 20,000. Now, the delta variant — the most recent and contagious coronavirus strain yet — threatens to undo the progress vaccinations have made in curbing another surge.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
Sciencesuperhits1027.com

CDC Director: 99.5% Of COVID-19 Deaths Are Unvaccinated

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says that unvaccinated Americans account for 99.5% of COVID-19-related deaths. Walensky cited preliminary data and said that people who are unvaccinated are “particularly at risk” of severe illness or death. Earlier this week, the CDC announced that the Delta variant was the dominant strain in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Unvaccinated San Diegans Account for Nearly All COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported in San Diego County in 2021 occurred among residents who are not fully vaccinated, it was announced Wednesday. Data released Wednesday from the county Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) shows that since Jan. 1, COVID-19 has nearly exclusively occurred among residents who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. They represent 99.8% of.
Louisiana StateWDSU

Nearly 30 fully vaccinated Louisiana residents have died with COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 30 people in Louisiana who received full doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have died with the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. This comes as health officials nationwide are growing more concerned with the delta variant. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are...
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Hospital Association said that 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get vaccinated against the virus as the group announced a new initiative to encourage more people to get the shots. The organization is joining with other healthcare groups for an initiative called...
Arizona StatePosted by
12 News

2 people in Arizona die from Delta COVID-19 variant

The Arizona Department of Health Services and TGen have identified 130 cases of the Delta COVID-19 mutation in the state as of Tuesday. Two people have died. Through the use of genome sequencing officials were able to determine that 130 cases, 15 hospitalizations and two deaths can be attributed to the mutation that was first identified in India.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona reports 803 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 803 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 901,439 cases and 18,033 deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Arizona reported 807 coronavirus-related cases and 20 deaths on Saturday.
Public Healthbrproud.com

LDH: COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated individuals surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) warns of a COVID-19 surge in unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated individuals. The state is seeing an increase in cases — 200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since May 19, according to LDH. Additionally, out of these cases, 94% were individuals not fully vaccinated.
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA Adds Guillain-Barré Warning to J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that says the shot has been tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome. Officials said there is a "small possible risk" for the side effect, and said it is...

