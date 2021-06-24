G2 Ranks RFPIO Among Top Software in Summer 2021 Grid Report

Stocks had mild declines on Wednesday after the S&P and Nasdaq saw yet another record close on Tuesday. The Dow Jones was flat, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. There were no major market movers on the final day of the first half of 2021. However, Big Tech stocks saw some declines thanks to reports that the Biden administration will work on an executive order scrutinizing industries with a few dominant companies. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.