Vancleve, KY

Timothy William King

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy William King, age 26, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born November 3, 1994, at Hyden, KY.-He is survived by his parents: William “Hoggie” and Wanda Smith King.- His faithful companion: Megan Johnson of Vancleve, KY.- Sons: Brantley Johnson, Braylon Johnson and Brayston Johnson of Vancleve, KY.- Sister: Kimberly King of Vancleve, KY.- Special brothers: Michael Hayes of Jackson, KY and Austin Craft of Beattyville, KY.- Nephew: Raylon McIntosh.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Clear Fork Community Cemetery at Frozen, KY.-Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.

