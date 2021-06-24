Cancel
Rayne kids to be ticketed, but for the right reason

By Editorial
crowleytoday.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAYNE - Rayne Police officers will be on high alert this summer and on the lookout for kids -- but not for what you think. The kids that Police officers will be looking for are those going the extra mile and “getting caught doing something right.”. Frozen Rayne SnoCones has...

www.crowleytoday.com

