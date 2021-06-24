Ciara stuns in a plunging leather dress with a thigh-grazing slit as she steps out to dinner with husband Russell Wilson and two kids in New York

She recently celebrated achieving her goal weight after giving birth to her third child nearly one year ago.

And Ciara simply stunned in a plunging leather dress as she stepped out to dinner with her husband, Russell Wilson, and two of their kids in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old singer looked lovely in an all-black ensemble complete with over-the-knee boots on a night out with her family after losing 39 pounds with a little help from Weight Watchers.

Ciara's long dress wrapped her around her waist and featured elbow-length sleeves and a thigh-grazing slit.

She added inches to her statuesque frame with a pair of matching tall boots and opted to accessorize with a few gold bangles.

Her long blonde hair was parted drastically to the side and worn in natural waves, and her flawless complexion took center stage with minimal amounts of makeup.

Russell looked equally as dapper in an all-black outfit including a quilted bomber jacket, slacks and leather shoes.

Her seven-year-old son, Future Zahir, wore a black hoodie with track pants and their four-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, rocked a pink Moschino shirt with booties.

Ciara took to Instagram last week to celebrate reaching her goal weight nearly one year after giving birth to their son Win.

'Goodbye to those last 10lbs I've been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight!' the Body Party hitmaker wrote, along with a photo showing off her trimmed down physique.

Ciara credited the weight loss program Weight Watchers for helping her achieve her post-baby body goals.

'I'm so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun!' she wrote. 'Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!

Although she has reached her weight goal, Ciara stressed that she will continue on with the Weight Watchers program in order to maintain her results.

'I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself,' she wrote.