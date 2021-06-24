Coconut-washed gin arrives in Georgia just in time for summer

It's time for a change of scenery. This deep into the summer, you’re undoubtedly eyeing your next escape from Atlanta. Considering that you have probably tried to fight the heat this summer by visiting Savannah and/or one of the many great beach cities in the Southeast, it’s time for a drastically different change in scenery. Luckily for us Atlantans, there are countless travel destinations around Georgia, and most—if not all—are accessible by car. One of those must-visit destinations is Helen, a mountain town in northeast Georgia that attracts families, beer enthusiasts, and lovebirds all-year round. From it basically being a mini-Germany hiding at the top of Georgia to its plethora of fun water attractions, this unique, Bavarian-style town definitely proves that you don’t have to vacay at the beach in order to have a good time during the summer. Yet, if you still need a little bit more convincing, we understand. Here are over 50 compelling reasons you should make that drive to Helen, Georgia.