Coconut-washed gin arrives in Georgia just in time for summer

By Angela Hansberger
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 19 days ago
Round Turn Distilling has created a gin designed especially for summer sipping. Bimini Coconut is the first coconut-washed gin to hit U.S. store shelves, and Ticonderoga Club is the first Atlanta bar where you can try it. Bimini Coconut is named for Bimini, the closest point in the Bahamas to...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
