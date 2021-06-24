Cancel
Northampton, MA

Guest columnist Thomas Dourmashkin: Time to go big downtown with dynamic plan

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plans to alter downtown appear to have reached an impasse over parking versus foot traffic. A potential plan in which all parking could be eliminated from Main Street while increasing parking and making it more efficient is possible. Foot traffic would not be adversely affected. The plan will provide a more appealing space for dining and shopping or just enjoying our downtown. All of which would be good for business.

