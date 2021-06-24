Cancel
Hackensack, NJ

South Hackensack Pedestrian Struck In Hackensack Gets Ticket

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
Hackensack police Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

A South Hackensack pedestrian was hospitalized -- and got a summons -- after he was struck crossing a Hackensack street, authorities said.

The 34-year-old pedestrian "was crossing Kansas Street mid-block when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Mustang operated by a 19 year old Hackensack resident" shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

"A witness confirmed that [he] was not in the crosswalk when he attempted to cross," she added.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries and received a summons for failing to use a crosswalk, the captain said.

