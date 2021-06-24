Cancel
Oxford, MA

Oxford HS brothers playing for state championship years after lifesaving bone marrow transplant

By Chris Flanagan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 19 days ago
OXFORD, Mass. — Oxford High School’s baseball diamond is a real life field of dreams for Nick Mercier and his family.

Nick, who just graduated from Oxford High School, is playing on the school’s varsity baseball team for the first time.

He’s helped lead the Pirates to the semi-finals of the state baseball tournament.

“It almost feels unreal because of the bond we have. I never thought we’d be on the same baseball team. ever,” Nick said.

But Nick’s magical season is even more special because he’s playing alongside his younger brother, Brayden, who made the varsity team as an 8th grader.

“I’m so proud of him because he had to work so hard to get where he is and whenever he makes a good play or whenever he does something good, I’m cheering him on,” Brayden said.

The brothers share a unique bond -- one that goes far beyond the baseball diamond.

When Nick was 18-months-old he was diagnosed with leukemia.

At 6-years-old, he was in dire need of a bone marrow transplant.

Brayden was a life-saving match for his big brother.

“I’m extremely grateful. Who knows what my life would’ve been like if it wasn’t for him,” Nick said.

Their mother, Traci, added, “He absolutely saved his brother’s life. Just a miracle and we’re blessed to have both of them, actually.”

Nick and Brayden Mercier are living the dream, together, during their dream season.

The Oxford High School Pirates play the defending champions, Tahanto High School, in the division four semifinals Friday afternoon.

Once baseball is finished for the season, Nick plans to study mechanical engineering at Umass-Lowell in the fall.

If you have a Positively Massachusetts story idea, contact Boston25 anchor Chris Flanagan at positivelyma@boston25.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

