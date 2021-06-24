Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

‘The building was in OK shape’: The upscale condo near Miami Beach still collapsed

Janesville Gazette
 19 days ago

MIAMI — As far as ages of buildings go, the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed Thursday morning in Surfside was a relative youngster. The Champlain Towers South Condo at 8777 Collins Ave. was built in 1981 by a group of developers, Champlain Towers South Associates, that included the late philanthropist Nathan Reiber. A slightly smaller building with fewer units, Champlain Towers North Condo, was built at the same time. A third building, Champlain Towers East Condo, was added in 1991.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Business
City
Surfside, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobi Karp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Condos#Marble Floors#Real Estate Agents#Bal Harbour Shops#Compass#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy