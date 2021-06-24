‘The building was in OK shape’: The upscale condo near Miami Beach still collapsed

MIAMI — As far as ages of buildings go, the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed Thursday morning in Surfside was a relative youngster. The Champlain Towers South Condo at 8777 Collins Ave. was built in 1981 by a group of developers, Champlain Towers South Associates, that included the late philanthropist Nathan Reiber. A slightly smaller building with fewer units, Champlain Towers North Condo, was built at the same time. A third building, Champlain Towers East Condo, was added in 1991.