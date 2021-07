Buffalo Bills rumors surrounding running back Matt Breida are covered in today's episode. Breida hasn’t played a full season in 3 years and was most recently on the IR last season due to COVID-19. Breida is a talented running back that the Bills running back depth chart can use, however he has to compete for his spot with Antonio Williams and Christian Wade. The Buffalo Bills’ scheme also isn’t in Bredia’s favor with how much they throw the ball. If Breida were to not make the cut for the team, the Buffalo Bills would end up saving $875k in cap space.