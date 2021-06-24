Cancel
Literal fish-out-of-water story of Pixar's Luca lacks sense of adventure

By Alex Bentley
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 19 days ago
Since its first feature film, 1995’s Toy Story, Pixar has been unafraid to tell stories that others would not or, at the least, could not do as well. Their latest, Luca, is a play on similar stories that have come before, but with a unique twist that shows the animation studio is still out there taking risks after 25 years of being on top.

