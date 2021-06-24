Literal fish-out-of-water story of Pixar's Luca lacks sense of adventure

Pixar movies are typically high in concept and big in picture. Dating all the way back to Toy Story, their very first film, the animation studio has specialized in creating incredibly detailed hidden worlds -- fully functioning societies that are meant to exist either at the edges of our own reality or in a closely-related parallel universe. Monsters, Inc. features the bustling city of Monstropolis, which is home to an elaborate factory where the screams of human children are harvested to power the city. Inside Out reimagines the inside of our brains as a memory-filled fantasy landscape overseen by control-room workers who are a stand-in for human emotions. Soul takes an in-depth look at the “Great Before,” a cosmic plane where unborn souls discover the personality traits that will shape the human beings they are to become. There’s Andy’s Room and Ant Island and Radiator Springs, and Pixar always takes great care to fill out these little worlds with as much detail as they possibly can without it getting in the way of the story. When watching a Pixar movie, it’s always very clear how everything works.