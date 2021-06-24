Ballston Church Set for Demolition Auctioning Off Everything from Bibles to an Organ

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Salem Bible Church, 8031 Salem Bible Church Road, Macungie, held its annual “Hot Dogs & Hot Rods” car show community event in the church parking lot June 20. The car show was divided into two categories: classic cars, which featured vehicles from 1987 and older, with a focus on hot rods. The second category was newer cars, from 1988 up to the present. This category included tuners and muscle cars. There were 22 classic cars and 18 newer cars in the car show. MAD Dogs Hot Dogs, of Macungie, sold hot dogs, ice cream and water. According to event organizers, about 235 people attended the event. The church offered attendees lawn games and several organized games such as kickball for the children, in addition to free popcorn and water. ABOVE: Winner of the classic car category is Dave DeWalt Jr. with his 1972 Chevy Blazer.