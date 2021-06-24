Cancel
Religion

Ballston Church Set for Demolition Auctioning Off Everything from Bibles to an Organ

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral United Methodist Church in Ballston is auctioning off hymnals, furniture and various equipment ahead of a planned redevelopment. The online auction kicked off this week, after the final service in the church’s current building was held last month. Services are now being held virtually as the property at 4201 Fairfax Drive, across from the Ballston Metro station, is torn down and rebuilt as an affordable housing complex.

