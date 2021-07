SEATTLE — In the midst of the worst rut of his career, Aroldis Chapman took to Instagram on Monday night to say he intends to prove people wrong. The closer — who Aaron Boone indicated might be at least temporarily removed from the role due to his recent struggles — has had a brutal stretch that continued in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Mets, when he allowed a game-tying homer to Pete Alonso in the top of the ninth and gave up three runs without retiring a batter.