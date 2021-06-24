Cancel
TVLine Items: Amy Schumer's New Series, Jellystone! Trailer and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Schumer is picking up several new skill sets: The comedienne will star in the unscripted series Amy Learns To…, which has received an eight-episode order at HBO Max. In each half-hour episode, Schumer steps out of her comfort zone to learn “a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard,” per the official synopsis. “Whether she’s learning to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick, or (sort of) repair a roof, she’ll meet each challenge with her signature wit, vulnerability and willingness to try anything.”

tvline.com

Related
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spotted: Amy Schumer and Michael Cera in the Catskills

A Hollywood A-lister was spotted at a popular Catskill tourist stop. For the last few weeks now, if you live in the Dutchess County area, you have probably seen different movie and television sets set up along popular streets and locations. That's because there are currently several different movies and television shows filming in the area.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple debuts trailer for new limited dramedy series 'Mr. Corman'

A new trailer has been released for "Mr. Corman," a 10-episode dramedy series premiering on Apple TV+ on August 6. The series follows Josh Corman, a fifth-grade public school teacher in the San Fernando Valley. His lifelong dream of finding a career in music hasn't panned out, his ex-fiancee has left him, and his high school friend has moved in.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Americans Vet's NBC Pilot, Comic-Con Panels and More

The Americans vet Costa Ronin is partnering up with Morena Baccarin for a life of crime in NBC’s untitled bank heist drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The project stars Baccarin (Gotham, Homeland) as Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind who is coordinating a number of bank heists around New York City, and Ryan Michelle Bathe (All Rise) as Val Fitzgerald, the FBI agent who is determined to stop her. “The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth,” per the official description. Ronin — whose TV credits also include Homeland and Splitting Up Together — will play Sergey Vodianov, the love of Elena’s life and her partner in crime.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Good Trouble Season 3B Trailer, FBoy Island Teaser and More

Things are getting seriously steamy between some Coterie housemates in a new trailer for Good Trouble Season 3B, which arrives Wednesday, July 14 on Freeform. The new episodes find “Callie battling Jamie in the biggest court case of her career,” per the official synopsis, “while rekindling her rooftop romance with Gael” (in the shower, it steams seems!). But someone is convinced that Callie is still in love with her lawyer ex.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
TV & VideosVulture

Showtime Would Love to See Vanessa Bayer’s I Love This for You as a Series

Showtime loves I Love This for You for Vanessa Bayer. The network has ordered her semi-autobiographical comedy to series, per a release, after news of a pilot in January. The series follows Bayer as Joanna Gold, a young adult pursuing her dream of hosting on a home-shopping channel after surviving leukemia during her school years. The show has been in the works for years, initially going into development under the title Big Deal in fall 2018, shortly after Bayer left Saturday Night Live. Bayer co-created the series, which was inspired by her own experience with leukemia in high school, alongside former SNL writer Jeremy Beiler, of “Wells for Boys” fame; both will executive-produce alongside former Inside Amy Schumer head writer Jessi Klein as showrunner and Search Party co-creator Michael Showalter directing the pilot. And if you thought those would be all the funny people involved, you’re wrong: Bayer will act alongside fellow former SNL-er Molly Shannon (currently in a recurring role on HBO’s The White Lotus), New Girl’s Ayden Mayeri, Greek’s Paul James, Haute Dog’s (and, formerly, Vulture’s) Matt Rogers, and Special’s Punam Patel. (Cybill Shepherd’s role will be recast after the actress was previously announced as part of the project.) “I’m so thrilled to be making this show with Showtime and that all of my hours of home shopping as a kid are finally paying off!” Bayer said in a statement. We do love this for her.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Emmys 2021: Mandalorian, The Crown and WandaVision Lead Nominations, Ted Lasso Tops the Comedy Pack

Nominations for the 73nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn). The Crown and The Mandalorian this year tied for the most nominations, with 24 each, followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).
TennisCNN

Netflix launches trailer for new documentary series on Naomi Osaka

(CNN) — "What am I if I'm not a good tennis player?" Naomi Osaka asks in the trailer for her new self-titled Netflix documentary series. The video streaming service launched the first look at its new sport title on Tuesday, focused on the life of the four-time grand slam champion and her struggles with being catapulted into the public eye.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Gossip Girl Surpasses Flight Attendant as HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

The numbers crunchers over at HBO Max are declaring Gossip Girl 2.0 the outlet’s No. 1 debut of all time, surpassing previous record holder The Flight Attendant. According to the streamer, the Gossip Girl reboot’s premiere episode — which dropped July 8 and earned an average C+ grade from TVLine readers — drew record viewership during its first four days of availability, becoming the biggest “Max Original” launch to date. HBO Max also notes that a greater proportion of new subscribers chose Gossip Girl as the first thing to watch after signing up for the service than any other Max Original series.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

What Dove Cameron Has to Say About Powerpuff Girls Redoing Its Pilot

Watch: What Will Dove Cameron Spill About the "Powerpuff Girls"?. Dove Cameron is still determined to fight crime and the forces of evil. In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Schmigadoon! star gave an update on The CW's live action Powerpuff Girls adaptation, which is currently being reworked. According to the 25-year-old actress, reshooting a pilot "is not abnormal whatsoever."
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Be on Netflix?

Gunpowder Milkshake, the new action-thriller starring Karen Gillan, is coming to Netflix on Wednesday because it’s never too early in the week for some bloody, bullet-raining violence. And that’s exactly what you can expect when you hit play on this film from Navot Papushado, which feels a lot like a Quentin Tarantino movie with even more estrogen in the cast.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: FBI: International Cast, Zoey's Vet Joins NBC Pilot and More

FBI: International has tapped a former Bones squintern to lead its unit. Luke Kleintank will star in the upcoming CBS series as the Head of the International FBI Fly Team, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor played Finn Abernathy on the aforementioned Fox drama and Joe Blake on Amazon Prime’s The Man in the High Castle.
ComicsGizmodo

Netflix Debuts Second Teaser Trailer for New Anime Series Spriggan

Netflix is giving new life to the anime Spriggan, and a second teaser trailer has officially hit the internet. Spriggan was a weekly Shonen Sunday manga that ran for nearly ten years from 1989 to 1996. Written by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa, the manga sold over 10 million copies and received an anime film adaptation in 1998.

