B.C. recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 47 on Sunday and 30 on Monday as senior long-term care facilities continued without virus outbreaks into a second week. Public health teams reported 66 people in hospital Monday, down from 74 on Friday, with 14 in intensive care, down from 19 in the same period. There have been no new deaths reported in the three days related to the pandemic.