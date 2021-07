A four-star in-state prospect announced his commitment to Penn State football on Sunday. Tyreese Fearbry chose the Nittany Lions and made the declaration in a live video. Fearbry — who plays for Perry Traditional Academy in Pittsburgh — is the No. 12 EDGE prospect and the No. 8 prospect in Pennsylvania in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. He played five games as a junior in the 2020 season, according to MaxPreps, and racked up 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in that limited action.