Guest columnist Deborah Henson: Save St. John Church, and ‘keep the soul that draws many’

Our group, the Friends of St. John Cantius, is comprised of a group of concerned Northampton citizens who are trying to save SJC church from demolition and instead see it repurposed. We are development professionals, city government officials, residents of Ward 3, members of city associations, and residents of other towns in the Valley. One aspect unites us: a love of historic buildings and a love of Northampton — and our passion to save this architectural treasure from the wrecking ball.