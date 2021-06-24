Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

June 24th: Is it too early to label the delta variant as a threat? HR 2

By Ryan Kelley
1310kfka.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner breaks down the new COVID-19 delta variant, and why this is being used as a fear tactic by media companies, while the data argues we are on a consistent downward trend. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS | Subscribe.

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Delta#Media Companies#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Threat to vulnerable Americans rises as Delta variant spreads

Just as the troubling Delta variant was spreading through the US, Charis Hill got a worrying call from their doctor. The medications Hill takes to treat their spondylitis affect their immune system, and they knew the Covid-19 vaccine might not work as well for them as it does for others. So weeks after their second shot, they got a test.
Medical & BiotechNew York Post

Early data shows Johnson & Johnson vaccine works against Delta variant

Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that preliminary data shows its single-shot vaccine is effective against the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in India. In a statement, the New Jersey-based company said that its vaccine generated an immune response against the variant that lasted at least...
WorldPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn New Delta Variant Is "Serious Threat"

As the new Delta variant, first identified last year in India, continues to spread around the world, it is becoming increasingly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic still isn't over—despite vaccinated efforts. Now, experts are concerned that due to the number of people who aren't vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread. Read on to hear the warnings of top experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

U.S. medical stockpile running low as Delta variant threat looms

Supplies of critical medical products in the Strategic National Stockpile are still well below federal targets more than 18 months after the coronavirus first emerged in the United States, according to internal data obtained by POLITICO. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say.
Public Healthhuntingdondailynews.com

Experts look at Delta variant

Medical and scientific experts have been keeping an eye on the Delta variant of COVID-19, as cases with that variant strain have been detected in the U.S. This variant is currently the dominant variant in places like the United Kingdom, where cases are on the rise. Additionally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) recently issuing guidance that even those who have been fully vaccinated should be wearing masks, people may likely be confused as to what to do or what exactly to expect locally.
Public HealthHarvard Health

The danger of the Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and worldwide. William Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology and a faculty member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, discusses the threat in this Big 3 Q&A. Q: You...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Understanding and Improving Early Stopping for Learning with Noisy Labels

The memorization effect of deep neural network (DNN) plays a pivotal role in many state-of-the-art label-noise learning methods. To exploit this property, the early stopping trick, which stops the optimization at the early stage of training, is usually adopted. Current methods generally decide the early stopping point by considering a DNN as a whole. However, a DNN can be considered as a composition of a series of layers, and we find that the latter layers in a DNN are much more sensitive to label noise, while their former counterparts are quite robust. Therefore, selecting a stopping point for the whole network may make different DNN layers antagonistically affected each other, thus degrading the final performance. In this paper, we propose to separate a DNN into different parts and progressively train them to address this problem. Instead of the early stopping, which trains a whole DNN all at once, we initially train former DNN layers by optimizing the DNN with a relatively large number of epochs. During training, we progressively train the latter DNN layers by using a smaller number of epochs with the preceding layers fixed to counteract the impact of noisy labels. We term the proposed method as progressive early stopping (PES). Despite its simplicity, compared with the early stopping, PES can help to obtain more promising and stable results. Furthermore, by combining PES with existing approaches on noisy label training, we achieve state-of-the-art performance on image classification benchmarks.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Holiday Travelers To San Diego Not Deterred By Delta Variant Threat

The July Fourth weekend saw the most visitors streaming through the San Diego International Airport since the pandemic began. “On July second, we saw approximately 68,000 people coming and going from the airport,” said airport spokeswoman Sabrina LoPiccolo. “That’s still less than we saw in 2019, but that is the most that we’ve seen since March of 2020.”
Mental Health1310kfka.com

July 13th: Amanda Kearney and Jared Fiel HR 3

Early Childhood Mental Health Therapist at North Range Behavioral Health, Amanda Kearney, talks about the toll the pandemic has taken on your kids and what you can do to repair any damage. CDOT Region 4 Communications Manager, Jared Fiel talks I-25 and Prospect road over I-25 being closed over the weekend.
MarketsABQJournal

To be a better investor, recognize your biases

Good investors are disciplined and not impulsive. Most people would agree with that statement, but did you know that all investors have biases? Recognizing your biases will make you a better investor. Let’s start with the common biases discussed within the financial industry. As you read through the list, determine...
Oakland, CAoaklandnewsnow.com

Oakland News Now, Zennie62Media, Sponsored Post Policy

Oakland News Now, Zennie62Media, Sponsored Post Policy. “Sponsored Posts” are all the rage, today. Online publications like TechCrunch have a significant percentage of weekly content represented by “Sponsored Posts”. We get a lot of requests for what are called “Sponsored Posts” and so here’s our policy and pricing on any sponsored post request we receive. This is of particular importance to potential clients in the tech sector, since Zennie62Media has covered CES Las Vegas since 2010.

Comments / 0

Community Policy