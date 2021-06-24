Can a Wage-Price Spiral Happen in 2022?

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,333.75 ($30.49).
