Can a Wage-Price Spiral Happen in 2022?

Anyone involved in the real estate world has heard about the dramatic uptick in pricing on raw construction materials in the last year. With lumber worth its weight in gold, there had actually been recent reports of thefts at job sites as criminals look to cash in on the extraordinary prices in recent months. However, there has also been a steady stream of reports indicating that the lumber price bubble is finally bursting and coming back to earth as inventory shortages ease up. But the dramatic cost increases have been felt across the board as other materials such as steel, drywall, copper and glazing have all seen a bolster in demand and pricing.