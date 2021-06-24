3 San Francisco 49ers players who won’t be on the roster by Week 1
As the San Francisco 49ers line up to rebound from a injury-riddled 2020 campaign, these three players won’t make it to Week 1 this year. After making it to the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers had an injury-riddled 2020 season on the way to a 6-10 record. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed time again, as the 49ers lost the most man games to injury of all 32 NFL teams. It was an issue of quantity of injuries, as well as the quality of players who were lost (Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman).fansided.com
Comments / 0