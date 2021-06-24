Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 San Francisco 49ers players who won’t be on the roster by Week 1

By Brad Berreman
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the San Francisco 49ers line up to rebound from a injury-riddled 2020 campaign, these three players won’t make it to Week 1 this year. After making it to the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers had an injury-riddled 2020 season on the way to a 6-10 record. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed time again, as the 49ers lost the most man games to injury of all 32 NFL teams. It was an issue of quantity of injuries, as well as the quality of players who were lost (Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman).

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

109K+
Followers
299K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#De Jordan Willis Willis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSportsGrid

San Francisco 49ers Week 1 Starting QB Odds: Jimmy G Needs To Prove Himself

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a -320 favorite to be the Week 1 starting quarterback, while Trey Lance, who San Francisco selected with the third overall pick, is priced at +240. This will be an interesting battle to watch early on because if both quarterbacks are fairly even going into the season, Lance could very well be the starter in Week 1.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers free agency: 3 dream targets for San Francisco in 2022

The 49ers could have a good deal of money to spend in NFL free agency in 2022, and these three pending free agents would be massive lands. Right now, according to Over the Cap, the San Francisco 49ers are projected to have $23.7 million in cap space in 2022, which is about in the middle of the pack for the rest of the NFL.
chatsports.com

49ers roster: 5 most important defensive players entering 2021

While the best ones are easy to rank out, these five 49ers defensive players are clearly the most important as the team prepares for the 2021 season. It’s not hard to point out the San Francisco 49ers‘ two best defensive players heading into 2021. EDGE Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

2 X-Factors for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers were hit hard by the injury bug during the 2020 season. The team limped, figuratively and literally, to a 6-10 record and last-place finish in the NFC West. Only five players, LG Laken Tomlinson, RG Daniel Brunskill, RT Mike McGlinchey, LDE Arik Armstead, and MLB Fred Warner started all 16 games during the 2020 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders roster: 3 new players who could be one-and-done in 2021

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: NFL Network Draft Expert Mike Mayock walks the sidelines before the start of the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) With so many new faces...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 2024 salary cap: These players won’t be here

The Miami Dolphins will shuffle their roster and thus the salary cap this year and next year. Right now, only Jason Sanders is signed beyond 2024. Sanders signed a big contract extension earlier this year and is now on the roster through the 2026 season. If he is still on the roster in 2025 and ’26 it will be a testament to his accuracy and consistency. Sanders will count $3.3, $3.1, and $3.7 million over the next three seasons then his contract turns upwards to $4.1, $4.4, and $4.2 million over the final three years.
NFLchatsports.com

San Francisco 49ers: Top 5 storylines to watch in 2021 training camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (top) Mandatory Credit: San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network. Unlike the last two years, 49ers training camp in 2021 is going to feature some awfully intriguing storylines. Especially at quarterback. While it certainly feels like it takes forever to go from organized...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Veteran Linebacker

Linebacker Nathan Gerry played the first four years of his NFL career for the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded 22 starts in 46 appearances for the team from 2017-20, including 19 over the last two seasons. Gerry signed with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2021 season. Not, as we...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers roster: 4 second-year players to watch most in 2021

Rookies aren’t always expected to be game-changers right away, and these second-year 49ers are looking to make a sizable impact in 2021. The San Francisco 49ers brought aboard only five picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and a slew of undrafted free agents, the majority of which are no longer with the team.
NFLchatsports.com

2021 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Team Outlook: Sorry Jimmy Garoppolo, We All Want Trey Lance ASAP

Kyle Shanahan enters his fifth season as the 49ers head coach. He is batting 1-for-4 over his first four trips to the plate, with his only hit coming in 2019 when San Francisco went 13-3 with a trip to the Super Bowl. Over his other three seasons, Shanahan went 14-32 with no winning years. His career record now stands at 29-35, putting his job at risk with another underwhelming season. He has 11 years of experience as an offensive coordinator while being in the NFL for 17 seasons.
NFLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Former San Francisco 49ers Tight End Dies at 49 After Suffering CTE Symptoms

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark has died at 49, his family said Friday. Though family members did not specify a cause of death, they did say he had shown signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the brain injury common among NFL players. The family’s statement reads, “His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others, and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.” Clark played four seasons in the NFL with the 49ers beginning in 1997 after playing for Stanford. He is survived by his wife and three sons.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Players Who Should Be in the 49ers Hall of Fame But Aren't Yet

The Pro Football Hall of Fame doesn't have space to honor all the 49ers greats. So the 49ers started their own Hall of Fame in 2009. And since then, they have inducted the following 31 people:. Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Running Back Joe Perry. Defensive Tackle Leo Nomellini. Quarterback Y.A....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can 49ers, NFC West all make the playoffs in 2021?

The new playoff format means the 49ers and entire NFC West can go through to the playoffs thanks to a preferable schedule against weaker divisions. One of the biggest obstacles standing between the San Francisco 49ers and a return to the playoffs is the fact that they belong to the toughest division in football in the NFC West.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers: 5 players who are facing their last chance in training camp

San Francisco 49ers surterback Josh Rosen (3) Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. With the 49ers kicking off 2021 training camp later this month, these five players are facing their last opportunity to hang around. In some ways, training camp can be more exciting an evaluatory time than the regular...
NFLchatsports.com

Which 49ers player will have most sacks behind Nick Bosa?

Nick Bosa #97 and Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers close in on Kyle Allen #7 of the Carolina Panthers (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) The 49ers have a prolific pass-rusher in Nick Bosa, but who’ll end up providing the defense with those necessary second-tier sacks in 2021?
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Nine 49ers players who could climb the depth chart in training camp

712 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers begin training camp practices on July 31st and are looking to make another Super Bowl run. Like all training camps, there will be intriguing position battles, but many fans love to see the players who come out nowhere to make the roster on a championship team. This year's Niners team has many players on the current roster who have the ability to either be deep at the bottom of the depth chart or climb their way up. Let's take a look at some of those names.

Comments / 0

Community Policy