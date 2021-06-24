Cancel
Silver Spring, MD

2 teen boys charged with car theft, kidnapping a 2-year-old in Silver Spring

WUSA9
WUSA9
 19 days ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two 15-year-olds have been arrested and charged with stealing a car that had a toddler in the backseat, according to police. Montgomery County Police officers said the teen boys from Northeast, D.C. are charged with "auto theft and kidnapping-related offenses" for a car theft from a gas station on June 16. The owner's 2-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car when it was stolen.

www.wusa9.com

