2 teen boys charged with car theft, kidnapping a 2-year-old in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two 15-year-olds have been arrested and charged with stealing a car that had a toddler in the backseat, according to police. Montgomery County Police officers said the teen boys from Northeast, D.C. are charged with "auto theft and kidnapping-related offenses" for a car theft from a gas station on June 16. The owner's 2-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car when it was stolen.