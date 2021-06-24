Gordon Ramsay Got Sick After Tasting This Kitchen Nightmares Dish

When Valentine's Day gets closer and individuals in couples start crafting plans for the occasion, you may spot many restaurants advertising special offers for the romantic holiday, with some even creating multi-course menus designed to appeal to those who want a little something special on February 14. However, according to chef, restaurateur and television personality Gordon Ramsay, who certainly knows his way around a kitchen and who has run countless dinner services over his decades-long career, Valentine's Day is actually the worst time to eat at a restaurant (via Tips and Tricks). As the chef explained, the kitchens are generally very busy, and you just don't get the full experience that you would have gotten from a particular restaurant, had you gone on any other day of the year.