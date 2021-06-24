Power outage attributed to circuit breaker issue

Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Paul Moreno said that 11,353 PG&E electric customers in Plumas County lost power at 5:07 a.m. this morning, June 24, when a circuit breaker at its Caribou Substation lost air pressure. Crews responded and made repairs, restoring power to all customers between 9 and 9:30 a.m. This outage impacted not only PG&E customers throughout Plumas County, but also those served by Plumas Sierra Rural Electric and Lassen County customers served by the Lassen Municipal Utility District.