The biggest question swirling around CPS Energy's lawsuit against ERCOT is whether it can sue the organization at all. Editor's note: San Antonio's municipally owned utility, CPS Energy, is at a turning point. In the four months after Winter Storm Uri left thousands across its service territory without power, CPS has seen executives quit, dozens of lawsuits filed and has warned customers of an impending rate increase. Change for the utility is in the air and reporter Jessica Corso is taking a look at several factors that could drastically change the future of the company . Previously, she broke down the recent changes in leadership. Today, we take a look at the legal fallout of the winter storm for CPS.