Daily Delivery: CBS Sports offers its thoughts to Kansas State’s win total for 2021 football season

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. CBS Sports recently examined the over/under win total according to a consensus of Las Vegas books for each Power 5 football program, and as Fitz explains, he thinks K-State's betting line of 5.5 victories for the 2021 football season seems low. As it turns out, so does CBS Sports, who advised gamblers to take the over on the Wildcats, forecasting seven victories for Coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats. With senior quarterback Skylar Thompson back following an injury last season, CBS sees the Wildcats winning five Big 12 games. That would be a solid season for the Cats, but while Fitz agrees K-State will win six or more games, it was one of the predicted losses that caught his attention.

