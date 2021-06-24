Cancel
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1212 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Skull Valley, or 18 miles north of Dugway English Village...moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Skull Valley. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah near mile marker 72.

