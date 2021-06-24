Special Weather Statement issued for Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Millard and Juab Counties SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL JUAB AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM MDT At 1157 AM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 20 miles east of Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge, or 27 miles southwest of Dugway English Village...moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail will be possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Juab and south central Tooele Counties.