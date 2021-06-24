Cancel
Marvel officially announces new creative team for ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #75

By David Brooke
Marvel Comics teased it yesterday through creators, but today they have officially announced who will be taking over Amazing Spider-Man #75. It’s none other than Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells and it was also revealed the new series will ship three times per month. This news comes less than a week after it was revealed Nick Spencer’s final issue on his 2 plus year run will be on Amazing Spider-Man #74.

