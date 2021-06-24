Marvel officially announces new creative team for ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #75

This week sees the launch of the new Spider-Man event Sinister War. Which is smashing various iterations of The Sinister Six enemies of Spider-Man against each other – and against Spider-Man. But, as we saw in recent Amazing Spider-Man issues, Kindred is still involved. Kindred is a demonic version of Harry Osborn, and Bleeding Cool has from the beginning theorising that this is the Harry Osborn who died before One More Day and went to hell. That Mephisto created a replacement Harry Osborn in Marvel continuity as the history of One More Day was rewritten and Spider-Man's marriage to Mary Jane Watson removed. And that Mephisto is behind all of this, as well as Kindred bringing back Mysterio and getting Kindred involved in Peter Parker's life in every level. Well, these leaked panels from this Wednesday's Sinister War #1 does indeed suggest, courtesy of Mephisto, that tackling One More Day, the most controversial Spider-Man storyline of all time, is on the cards.