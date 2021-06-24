British teen folds 1,000 origami cranes in 9 1/2 hours for Guinness record

Evelyne Chia, 15, of Colchester, England, unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by folding 1,000 origami cranes in 9 hours, 31 minutes. Photo by WikiImages/Pixabay.com

June 24 (UPI) -- A British teenager unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by folding 1,000 origami cranes in 9 hours and 31 minutes.

Evelyne Chia, of Colchester, England, folded paper birds at her parents' restaurant, Chinatown, and reached her goal of 1,000 cranes in 9 hours and 31 minutes.

"I didn't take any rests -- not to eat, drink or go to the toilet," Chia wrote in a Facebook post.

The record attempt served as a fundraiser for NHS Charities Together, which supports healthcare workers. Chia said she decided to seek the Guinness title after learning the current record stood at about 12 hours.

"I wanted to do something which would grab people's attention and was a bit different," she told the Daily Gazette newspaper. "So I thought I would give breaking a Guinness World Record a go."

Chia said the number of cranes, 1,000, holds a special significance.

"There is an ancient Japanese legend which says if you fold 1,000 you can make a wish to the gods and it will come true," she said. "Lots of people do it but normally it would take about a year to fold 1,000."

Chia said she is now submitting the video evidence and proper paperwork to be officially recognized by Guinness.