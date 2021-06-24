Ninth Mass. biotech IPO of 2021 brings in $222M for Monte Rosa

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS) (the "Company") today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 13,384,155 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company is offering 8,394,463 shares of its Class A common stock and certain selling stockholders, including an entity controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") and Mehgan Peetz, the Company's General Counsel, are offering 4,989,692 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Selling Stockholders"). Additionally, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,007,623 shares of Class A common stock. The Company's Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SHLS."
