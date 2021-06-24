Cancel
Ninth Mass. biotech IPO of 2021 brings in $222M for Monte Rosa

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
 19 days ago
Versant Ventures-founded protein degradation startup Monte Rosa Therapeutics has hit the public market, raising just over $222 million in an IPO. Three-year-old Monte Rosa is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "GLUE," a nod to what CEO Markus Warmuth calls the "molecular glue" that forms the basis for its drugs and allows them to hit a wider array of targets.

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Ipo#Biotech#New Enterprise Associates#Mass#Versant Ventures#Monte Rosa Therapeutics#Guggenheim Securities#Gv#Casdan Capital#Ipo#Cyteir Therapeutics Lrb#Verve Therapeutics#Verv#Tscan Therapeutics
