Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, ME

Maine Hospice Council awarded grant to improve end-of-life care conversations with patients

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — Can lessons from methods used by health officials to consult patients during the COVID crisis be used to improve end-of-life care conversations with patients wherever they live, regardless of their physical access to healthcare? The National POLST and Maine Hospice Council and Center for End-of-Life Care believe the answer is yes. Thanks to a Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation grant the two groups have a chance to prove it.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackman, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#End Of Life Care#Urban Areas#Covid#The National Polst#Alex Hillman Foundation#Jd#The Maine Polst Program#The Maine Hospice Council#Polst Programs#The Va Health Care System#Msn#Rn#Rita Hillman Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy