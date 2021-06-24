Maine Hospice Council awarded grant to improve end-of-life care conversations with patients
AUGUSTA — Can lessons from methods used by health officials to consult patients during the COVID crisis be used to improve end-of-life care conversations with patients wherever they live, regardless of their physical access to healthcare? The National POLST and Maine Hospice Council and Center for End-of-Life Care believe the answer is yes. Thanks to a Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation grant the two groups have a chance to prove it.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0