Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

OPEN LETTER: West Chester University Faculty Against PASSHE Consolidation

By WCU Against Consolidation
Quad
 19 days ago

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) was created to provide accessible high quality university education “at the lowest possible cost to the students” of the Commonwealth. Yet the system has suffered ongoing defunding, with cuts totalling more than 30% in just over ten years resulting in PA dropping to 48th in the nation in public support for higher education. Our students have paid the price due to this negligence.

wcuquad.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Education
City
West Chester, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#University Libraries#Open Letter#Commonwealth#System#State#The Nelly Bly Scholarship#Women S And Gender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy