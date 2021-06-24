OPEN LETTER: West Chester University Faculty Against PASSHE Consolidation
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) was created to provide accessible high quality university education “at the lowest possible cost to the students” of the Commonwealth. Yet the system has suffered ongoing defunding, with cuts totalling more than 30% in just over ten years resulting in PA dropping to 48th in the nation in public support for higher education. Our students have paid the price due to this negligence.wcuquad.com
