Two local entities presented with grain rescue tubes, training

Since 2014, Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety campaign has awarded 200 rescue tubes to first responders to help prevent grain entrapment deaths. As farmers tend to their crops this season, Nationwide, the country’s number one insurer of farms and ranches, is taking steps to help prevent grain entrapment deaths in rural America. In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide is awarding 48 fire departments across the country – including Nemaha County Rural Fire District No. 4 in Bern and Valley View Milling in Seneca – with life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when entrapments occur.