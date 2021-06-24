Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville Teen Summits Denali; Now Youngest Woman To Climb All 50 States’ Highest Points

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Cover picture for the articleNaperville North High School student Lucy Westlake summited Alaska’s Denali Mountain last week, the tallest peak in North America. She and her father Rodney reached the peak together on Father’s Day, June 20. At 17 years old, she is now the youngest known woman in U.S. History to successfully climb to all 50 states’ highest points. Lucy attributed her and her father’s Denali climb to being, “a little bit crazy.”

www.nctv17.com

Naperville, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

