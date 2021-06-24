Naperville Teen Summits Denali; Now Youngest Woman To Climb All 50 States’ Highest Points

A violent thunderstorm and tornado system ripped through Naperville last night. City authorities confirmed that five residents were injured during the storm and taken to Edward Hospital. One is reported in critical condition, the other four received only minor injuries. The city also confirmed that ten people from three homes were displaced by the storm, their houses left uninhabitable. Much of the worst damage was centered in the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood, south of 75th Street. Power outages were also reported throughout the city, but the extent of the outages is still being assessed. Residents can call the Naperville Police Department’s non-emergency number at 630-420-6666 to report non-emergency issues such as property damage or downed power lines. Those who wish to report damage to parkway trees can use the Parkway Tree Service Request Form on the city’s website. Any fallen tree debris from residential property can be put at the curb. The Naperville City Emergency Operations Center is also available for anyone in need of assistance. It can be contacted at 630-420-6009.