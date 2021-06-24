Tampa Fire Rescue search dog Patron helps look for people in distress

TAMPA, Fla. — Rescue dogs are part of the mission to find whoever is still under the collapsed Surfside condo building's rubble. Dogs are able to search in places humans can't. Lt. Brian Smithey from Tampa Fire Rescue and his 5-year-old search dog Patron have been deployed all over the country to help look for people during disasters including the earthquake in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Michael in North Florida. They were training this morning to respond to disasters like the building collapse.