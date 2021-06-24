Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa Fire Rescue search dog Patron helps look for people in distress

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, Fla. — Rescue dogs are part of the mission to find whoever is still under the collapsed Surfside condo building's rubble. Dogs are able to search in places humans can't. Lt. Brian Smithey from Tampa Fire Rescue and his 5-year-old search dog Patron have been deployed all over the country to help look for people during disasters including the earthquake in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Michael in North Florida. They were training this morning to respond to disasters like the building collapse.

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 1

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Surfside, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Weather#Accident#Tampa Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Largo, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist killed in Largo crash

LARGO, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday night while crossing the road, according to police. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of northbound 66th Street N. south of Ulmerton Road. Police say the bicyclist was traveling west to east in an unlit area with no bike lights when they were hit by a northbound car in the right lane.
SciencePosted by
10 Tampa Bay

When will it go away? Answers to FAQs about red tide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide is one of the water's deadliest enemies, and it occurs nearly every summer along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Some years, however, it's worse than others. What causes red tide?. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, "red tide" is a harmful algal bloom, or...

Comments / 1

Community Policy