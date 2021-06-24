Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Future Suddenly Looks Much Brighter for the Cowboys’ Shaky Offensive Line Situation

By Stephen Sheehan
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not long ago, the Dallas Cowboys had the best offensive line in the NFL. While stalwart guard Zack Martin seems destined to earn at least a few more All-Pro selections, it’s incredibly challenging to predict what the future holds for some of his closest teammates. And with Dak Prescott returning from a gruesome ankle injury, that uncertainty doesn’t inspire much confidence about the Cowboys’ ability to protect their franchise quarterback.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Travis Frederick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Pro Bowlers#Dak Prescott Rb#Dalton Schultz Ol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Alex Smith Has 1-Word Prediction For Dak Prescott’s Comeback

Few former NFL quarterbacks, if any, are better situated than Alex Smith to predict how Dak Prescott will return from his injury. Smith, of course, suffered one of the most-gruesome leg injuries in recent NFL history. The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a serious leg injury in 2018. Smith underwent dozens of surgeries and missed the entire 2019 season, only to return in 2020.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Dallas Cowboys roster

After going through a busy offseason under a new coaching staff last year, the 2020 NFL season still went far from how the Dallas Cowboys wanted it to be. The team struggled in their campaign marred by several injuries to their key players as they ended with a 6-10 record for the third spot in the lowly NFC East.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley would rather retire before he gets the COVID vaccine; do you agree with this stance?

Wide receiver Cole Beasley no longer plays for the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have our attention. The team's former slot receiver took to Twitter recently to voice his opinion on how the NFL Players Association is treating unvaccinated players compared to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is what Beasley had to say...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Dak Prescott showed up in the locker room after Mississippi State won the national championship

Dak Prescott may be several years removed from his Mississippi State playing days but the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys always seems to make time for his school. Whether it’s the women’s basketball team reaching the final four or the baseball team advancing to Omaha, Prescott has shown up to support the Bulldogs throughout the years and after the program just won its first national title, the best player in MSU football history was there to celebrate with the guys.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Was Asked If He’s Been Vaccinated

Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 vaccinations have been at the forefront of conversations around multiple sports leagues. The decision to get vaccinated, or not, is clearly a personal one. Before the 2021 season kicks off, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave his thoughts on getting vaccinated. He declined to...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys controversial draft pick proving doubters wrong

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and that includes the Dallas Cowboys. The 2021 NFL Draft was an important one for the Dallas Cowboys. They headed into the draft with ten draft picks (would later become 11) after one of the more disappointing seasons in recent history. While most of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: Leighton Vander Esch could benefit from a fresh start

It’s no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals are in need of more linebackers but they didn’t do much at all to improve the position this offseason despite being terrible against the run a season ago. One intriguing linebacker who could be an option is Leighton Vander Esch of the Cowboys,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron'Dell Carter chose the Cowboys over 24 teams, will they choose him come cutdown day?

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had something special in their 2020 UDFA class. After selecting James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci with their seventh-round pick, the front office circled back around and acquired the Dukes player most prognosticators felt had the best chance of making it in the pros. Rutgers transfer Ron’Dell Carter earned one of the class’ largest guarantees among undrafted prospects, $145,000 including a $20,000 signing bonus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy