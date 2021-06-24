The Future Suddenly Looks Much Brighter for the Cowboys’ Shaky Offensive Line Situation
Not long ago, the Dallas Cowboys had the best offensive line in the NFL. While stalwart guard Zack Martin seems destined to earn at least a few more All-Pro selections, it’s incredibly challenging to predict what the future holds for some of his closest teammates. And with Dak Prescott returning from a gruesome ankle injury, that uncertainty doesn’t inspire much confidence about the Cowboys’ ability to protect their franchise quarterback.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0