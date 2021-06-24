Hornworms on tomatoes

Whenever I am tasked with cooking a fancy meal, I always check for tomatoes in the fridge because a tomato with a bit of touch up can never go wrong as an appetizer. These tomato dishes (or plates) are super simple and healthy yet fancy to make for any formal or informal event, including a romantic dinner or a quick hearty snack. The pop and contrast of color between the red tomatoes, green basil leaves and white almonds or mozzarella cheese gives a holiday aesthetic and makes it perfect for the camera. Each of these directions makes four servings, but feel free to adjust as you need!