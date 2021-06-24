Cancel
Festival coming to Mount Olive in November

By WILLIAM HOLLOMAN
Mount Olive Tribune
 19 days ago

A signature event to help revitalize downtown Mount Olive is scheduled for mid-November. The inaugural “Pickles, Pigs and Swigs” is scheduled for Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The daylong festival focuses on the town’s agricultural heritage. In addition to a barbecue cook-off sanctioned by the North Carolina...

www.mountolivetribune.com

