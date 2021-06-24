Festival coming to Mount Olive in November

Glenmoore Farm of Hopewell and NakedFeet Productions of Princeton present the first grassroots-organized Summer Outdoor Festival Event of the Year in Hopewell New Jersey on July 10 with musicians, artists and dancers. Celebrating both local and far musicians, artists and crafts, yoga teachers and merchants traveling from as far away as the Jersey Shore, Philadelphia, upstate New York and Oregon, offering wellness activities and workshops, unique merchandise and featuring quality food vendors. The RainbowMoon Fest offers a Shopping Village and four staging areas with live music, performers and immersive educational wellness workshops. The Hopewell Valley Watershed Trail is accessible from the property across from the Big Red Barn! Organizer and performer Joy Okoye says, “explore nature, children’s entertainment and unexpected moments of delight!”