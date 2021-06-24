Cancel
Ace Hotel disputes local ownership in escalating court dispute

By Tim Schooley
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 19 days ago
Legal fight over East Liberty hotel escalates as Ace Hotel disputes local ownership's version of events with judge yet to rule the hotel can reopen.

