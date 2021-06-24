Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady Police: Driver of fleeing car in FedEx truck crash arrested; Faces drug, endangerment counts

By Steven Cook
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ9bK_0aeIHJ9r00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene Wednesday

SCHENECTADY – The driver of the car that slammed into a FedEx truck trailer, critically injuring a teen, has been arrested on multiple charges, including drug and endangerment counts, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

In all, three people inside the car were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, including the driver. The driver and other teen were in stable condition Wednesday. Police did not have updates on their conditions Thursday.

Police identified the driver as 53-year-old Leon Graves, of Schenectady. He was charged with three felony drug possession counts, along with a felony count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

He also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, child endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operation.

The Wednesday afternoon crash left the red sedan the three were in pinned under he FedEx truck trailer.

Graves and the two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were extricated from the car by the Fire Department. The 15-year-old was in critical condition later Tuesday. No other injuries were reported.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on State Street at Chestnut Street.

Police were called to Hilderbrandt Avenue and Moyston Street on multiple reports that two people were fighting. Callers indicated one of the those involved had an ax, and there was talk that a weapon, possibly a gun, was present.

Additional calls reported seeing at least one of the people involved in fight leave in a red four-door sedan.

Officers from the Schenectady County Street Crimes Task Force saw the red sedan on State Street. The officers conducted a traffic stop near Victory Avenue and Catherine Street.

But as officers got out of their vehicle to approach the occupants of the sedan, the driver sped westbound on Victory Avenue and turned left onto Chestnut Street.

The task force officers got back into their car and tried to catch up to the suspects. As police turned onto Chestnut Street, they saw the sedan strike the FedEx semi trailer.

It wasn’t made known if the ax or if a firearm were recovered. Graves was not charged with any weapons-related offenses.

The drug charges relate to allegations he possessed amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0aeIHJ9r00

The Horrifying Truth About CBD

Tommy Chong

These US Restaurant Chains Have Announced They Are Closing This Year

MoneyWise.com

Radio Personality, Rush Limbaugh Left This Much For His Wife

thefinancialmag

US Presidents Ranked By Net Worth (Guess Who's No. 1)

MoneyWise.com

The States Where Americans Don't Want To Live Anymore

MoneyWise.com

This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Items

MoneyWise.com

Comments / 2

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
69
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Chong
Person
Rush Limbaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Fedex#Police#Chestnut Street#Endangerment#Albany Medical Center#The Fire Department#Us#Americans#Kirkland Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Costco
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 2

Community Policy