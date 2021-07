RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old man is one of two people killed in a house fire, according to officials in North Carolina’s capital city. Raleigh police said Hampton Madison Bunch, 75, was identified as one of the two victims in Tuesday morning’s fire, news outlets reported. Raleigh Fire Capt. Jim Pearce says firefighters pulled one person from the fire and took them to the hospital, but they died from their injuries.