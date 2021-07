Get 100% back on a single purchase of Clear at clearme.com, up to $179 back. NOTE: Subscription will automatically renew unless you cancel. Seems like some/all people with the Gold card are seeing this offer, and it’s also been mentioned as appearing on the Hilton Aspire and possibly other cards. The Platinum personal card and business card offer a $179 benefit for Clear membership, so this offer won’t be a gain for everyone, but for those without a Platinum it could be useful.