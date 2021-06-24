Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Reinvent Telecom Rolls Out White-Label Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

New SIP Trunking Solution Fills the Gaps in the Microsoft Phone System with Cost-Effective and Feature-Rich Functionality. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications (UC), SIP Trunking and contact center cloud communications solutions, announced today the availability of white-label Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams. The new SIP Trunking solution enables resellers to capitalize on the growing demand for Microsoft Teams by connecting the teamwork hub to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) while cutting costs and adding capabilities not available with the Microsoft Calling Plan.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Communications#Microsoft Teams#Communications System#Uc#Pstn#Metaswitch#Sbc#Reinvent#Direct Routing#Byoc#Saddleback Communications#Unified Communications#Contact Center#Srpmic#Reinvent Partner Portal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Salesforce integration in Microsoft Teams now generally available

Last year, Microsoft and Salesforce announced partnership to bring Salesforce app and integration to Microsoft Teams. This integration is now generally available to all customers. Salesforce users can now mention Salesforce records in Teams to facilitate collaboration. They can also preview details of records that others post, pin records to channel tabs for easy access, and keep records up to date with inline editing.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is rolling out “Stats for nerds” for Microsoft Teams video calls

Video calls often have quality issues, and it can be difficult to know if it’s caused by your internet connection, the person you are communicating with or your device. Microsoft has updated the Call Health Panel in MicrosoftTeams so end-users can now identify issues during a Teams meeting or a VOIP call. This empowers end-user with the diagnostics to investigate audio, video, content sharing or network related issues.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Speed Dial coming to Microsoft Teams mobile apps

Microsoft has announced that they are bringing their Speed Dial feature to Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android. Users can now get into a call with their preferred contacts with greater efficiency than before. Speed dial contacts that users have added on desktop or desk phone devices will now show...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Nimble Announces New CRM Integration with Microsoft Teams

Nimble, a global leader in providing simple and smart CRM for small business teams, has announced a new CRM integration with Microsoft Teams. The integration is designed to power Nimble customers’ virtual business engagements. Nimble Announces Integration with Microsoft Teams. Nimble recognizes that customer data is at the heart of...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels automatically protects documents and emails

Seclore announced Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels. Documents and emails tagged as sensitive through Microsoft’s sensitivity labels are automatically protected with persistent, granular usage policies based on the sensitivity level selected. In today’s hyper-connected world, the amount of data residing outside the corporate network has increased exponentially. Organizations are addressing...
Softwareslashdot.org

Microsoft Rolls Out Visually Updated Office Preview, Plus Native 64-bit Office for Arm

Microsoft has released a visually "refreshed" version of its Office desktop apps for both Windows 10 and 11. Microsoft officials said this new Office refresh will "shine" on Windows 11 but still work on Windows 10. Microsoft also is releasing its first publicly available test build of 64-bit Office for Windows on Arm today. From a report: The updated Office uses Fluent design across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio. The updated apps are meant to look similar to the Windows 11 OS, design-wise. Via the updated Office interface, Office is set to match users' Windows themes, including black (Dark Mode), white, colorful, or dark gray. The Quick Access toolbar is hidden by default in the name of simplifying the interface. The refreshed Office is available to Office Insider testers running Beta Channel builds. Those who don't want it can turn off the "Coming Soon" feature at the top right hand corner of the menu. Testers can toggle between the new and existing interface to move between the current and newly updated Office apps.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft is bolstering its legal team to prepare for regulators

In recent years, talks of tech regulations have sprung up more and more. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world have weighed in on Big Tech. Microsoft is bulking up its legal army to prepare for the incoming tidal wave of change. In a recent interview with Axios, Microsoft's president...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft delivered all these new features for Microsoft Teams in June 2021

This month (June 2021), Microsoft delivered several new features and improvements in Microsoft Teams. Some of the new features include chat bubbles, ability to spotlight multiple users, attendance dashboard, laser pointer in PowerPoint Live in Teams, large gallery view in Teams mobile apps and more. Find the full change log below.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Everything that came out for Microsoft Teams in June 2021

Microsoft rolled out a long list of features to Teams last month. New features include attendance reports, spotlighting more people in meetings, and chat bubbles. Several pieces of Microsoft certified for Teams hardware are now available. Microsoft Teams gains new features at a fairly quick pace, so it can be...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Salesforce for Microsoft Teams App Commercially Released

The Salesforce for Microsoft Teams app is now released at the "general availability" commercial-release stage, Microsoft announced this week. The app can be used by Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) service licensees who are also Microsoft Teams collaboration service licensees. Specifically, the app is for "Salesforce customers with Sales and Service licenses in Enterprise, or higher editions," per the app's description.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Microsoft Power Platform and low code/no code development: Getting the most out of Fusion Teams

Microsoft is starting to define a development philosophy for its Power Platform, and delivering the tools needed to back it up. Microsoft's Power Platform bundles together its low code/no code tools as part of a business applications framework. Applications can be built by anyone, from business users to professional developers, mixing the skills of those who need the apps with those who build and maintain them.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to fix Microsoft Teams Error Code CAA301F7

Microsoft Teams along with many other Video Calling and Meeting apps has been much in use these days. And like any other Video Calling app, it has tons of issues ruffling the feathers of its users, every now and then. Some Microsoft Teams users are noticing CAA301F7 errors when they try to log in to their account. Therefore, in this article, we are going to see how to fix Microsoft Teams Error Code CAA301F7.
Computersstlouisnews.net

Titan Workspace for Microsoft Teams launches Guest User

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India):Microsoft Teams customers will now be able to offer branded and dedicated guest user portals for their external users such as customers, partners, vendors, sub-contractors, students, and community members, etc. New feature will enable seamless collaboration between Office365 users and Non-Active Directory users by...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to reduce Background Noise in Microsoft Teams

Audio quality is important while we are on a voice or video call. The disturbances in our surroundings should not disturb our calls. In this guide, we see how we can reduce or suppress background noise in Microsoft Teams. Noise is a common issue we all face when we are...
Softwareslashdot.org

Automating Microsoft Office to Achieve Red Teaming Objectives

Many Windows applications and services are implemented using an automation infrastructure called Component Object Model (COM). COM has been around for decades and its useful for programming, sharing of code at binary level, usage from scripting languages, and well, red teaming. Wide Usage of Component Object Model. Many products are...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is rolling out the visual refresh of Office apps for Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices

Last week, along with the release of the first Windows 11 Preview Build, Microsoft announced a major visual update for Office apps on Windows. You can read about the visual refresh of Office apps on Windows here. After a short delay, Microsoft has now started the rollout of the much-anticipated visual refresh. This update will be available to Office Insiders running Beta Channel builds 14301.20004 or later on Windows 11 or Windows 10.
Softwarenewsbrig.com

Microsoft Teams tries out Together Mode for smaller groups

Microsoft is adding support for smaller gatherings to its Together Mode feature of Teams, which uses AI to place all of the participants in a meeting into virtual environments (via OnMSFT). Sports fans may recognize the feature from the NBA’s use of it during the pandemic to provide a crowd-like experience for basketball games. The change to allow smaller crowds is somewhat the opposite of that and is currently in beta. Given Microsoft’s focus on Teams as a personal communications app as well as a corporate one, it’s not necessarily surprising that Together Mode will be able to work for family gatherings as well as company-wide all-hands.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Can Google, Tesla, Microsoft, CrowdStrike, PayPal Keep The Tech Train Rolling?

Since the second half of May, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has reclaimed leadership over the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Now Alphabet (GOOGL), PayPal (PYPL), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), ServiceNow (NOW), Applied Materials (AMAT), Shopify (SHOP) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) are trying to ride that tech train to new heights. Each of these...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Microsoft, Lumen team on private 5G, edge compute

Network integration company Lumen Technologies sealed a deal to incorporate Microsoft’s Azure platform into its edge sites, an alliance expected to deliver benefits for enterprise private 5G networks. The companies stated the collaboration would eventually enable mutual customers to access private 5G networks combining Microsoft’s cloud-native software capabilities with Lumen’s...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Send Praise in Microsoft Teams

Whenever a member of our team does a good job or a team is praiseworthy, we need a feature that lets us send praise. Microsoft Team exactly got it right and it lets you send praise to your team member easily. If a person is appreciated when he/she does a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy